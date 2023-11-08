COLLINSVILLE - The Major Case Squad Of Greater St. Louis has been activated in a case that developed on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in Collinsville.

The Collinsville Police responded to a report at approximately 10:44 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in the vicinity of the 500 block of Loop Street in Collinsville, about an unresponsive male found by neighbors lying in a ditch. The subject, who sustained a serious laceration to his torso, was later pronounced deceased by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

The victim has been identified as Tyrese L. Owens, 21, of the 500 block of Loop St., #5, Collinsville, IL., 62234.

The Collinsville Police Department requested the activation of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis to lead the investigation.

Currently, there are approximately 20 investigators assigned to the case, being led by Deputy Commander Mark Kuechle, the Collinsville Police said in a statement. Investigators are following up on numerous leads at this time. The Major Case Squad is seeking the public’s help.

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact the Major Case Squad at 618-344-2131 (x5300)

