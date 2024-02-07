CAHOKIA – The Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred in the 700 block of Mildred Avenue in Cahokia Heights. The Cahokia Heights Police were initially called to the scene at 1:04 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 6, 2024.

The victim has been identified as Bradford L. Readus, 22, of Memphis, Tenn.

The Major Case Squad has 15 investigators on the case.

The Major Case Squad investigators are actively working with leads to identify the person responsible for this crime and bring them to justice.

Anyone with any information about this case should contact the Major Case Squad at (618) 332-4277.

