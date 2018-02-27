ALTON - Main Street UMC’s "Team Honduras" is pleased to announce that they will be hosting their 6th Annual Just For Chicks event on Saturday, March 10, 2018 from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m at the church.

“This special fundraiser for the team is a celebration of the ladies in our community,” said Greg Gelzinnis, Team Leader. Gelzinnis added, “It features ladies oriented vendors like Thirty-One, Ann’s Awesome Soaps & Lotions, Pink Zebra Fragrances, and Crafts of Passion just to name a few, spa opportunities & chair massage by Fitness for the Soul, homemade soups & salads made by team members, a JC Penney style show of spring and summer fashions, and a wonderful inspirational program presented by Amy Camie.”

Amy Camie is a spiritual harpist, award winning performer, public speaker, recording artist, composer, author of “Loving Life…all of it – A Walk with Cancer, Compassion and Consciousness” and Founder of the Scientific Arts Foundation. She has presented over 200 seminars and workshops for local, regional and national audiences on the power of sound, music and vibration, and is a contributing author to two international books, “The Spiritual Significance of Music” and “LOVE LIVE FORGIVE.”

Camie shared, “Greg and I have known each other for many years, and when he asked if I would be willing to speak this year at Just For Chicks, I enthusiastically said, Yes.” Camie continued, “My theme for this program is ‘Take Time For You’ and with the rat race that is the norm for so many ladies today, I will be sharing some techniques that we can use to center ourselves and not only survive, but thrive!” Her solo harp CDs have been used in several pilot research studies indicating how they increase neurological functioning, support the immune system and reduce pain, distress and anxiety levels. Amy's CDs are used throughout the world in hospitals, cancer centers, hospices, and nursing homes as well as for general relaxation and stress reduction.

The Main Street Team goes to Honduras every other year so that the team has an opportunity to raise funds to help offset costs for the trip and to provide the necessary supplies the team needs to do their Mission projects and ministries.

Gelzinnis shared, “Our church policy is that everyone commits $500.00 of their own money towards the trip.” “But it has always been on my heart that I don’t want anyone who feels called to Missions to not be able to go because of financial resources,” said Gelzinnis. He continued, “It costs about $2,300.00 per person to go on the trip, and over the years we have done some pretty crazy things to raise the additional $15-$25,000 necessary to cover the additional costs for each team.”

Veteran team member, Alan Lipe recalls, “There is just no end to the things we have done over the years, one time we were asked to provide valet parking for an every 5 year reunion of Litchfield High School graduates.” Lipe added, “We had cars all over the airport tarmac and were just glad that we didn’t have extra keys or cars at the end of the night.”

The team routinely works the holiday festival circuit, selling their 500 pints of homemade apple butter, 600 pounds of homemade peanut brittle, and throws in walking tacos, grilled corn on the cob, and some fresh sliced ice cold watermelon all favorites of summertime festival goers.

