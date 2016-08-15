ALTON - While “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” is a bit of a nonsense word from Mary Poppins, Main Street United Methodist Church is taking a no nonsense approach to their upcoming revival to be held on Thursday, August 18 – Saturday, August 20 from 6:30 – 8:30 p.m. at the church located at 1400 Main Street in Alton.

According to Main Street’s Directing Pastor, Tim Pate, “The theme for the weekend is ‘Come and Witness the Unfailing Love of God.’” Pastor Pate added, “While this was the theme that the Lord placed on my heart, I heard from both of our evangelists separately, that they were being prompted by the Holy Spirit to speak on God’s Love as well.” Pate continued, “If the Lord placed it on each of our hearts individually, then this must be a message that He wants our congregation and our community to hear.”

Two special Evangelists have been invited to participate in the Revival – Mike Logan of Mike Logan Ministries and The Rolling Church will deliver the message on Thursday night, and Pastor Dave Buesinger, founder of Word and Spirit Community Church on Humbert Road and now Word and Spirit Church of San Antonio, Texas will be sharing on Friday and Saturday night. Mike was originally born in Frisco City, Alabama where he resided until attending Alabama A & M University in Huntsville. After a short stint in Nebraska, Mike found his way to our community and worked for 20 years at Owens-Illinois Glass in Godfrey. Inspired by the Holy Spirit to write songs, Mike and his family have been traveling as guest Evangelists sharing in song and word in churches of many denominations all around the country.

According to Evangelist Logan, “It is a thrill for us to be invited to Main Street and to be able to share in all the church and community have been doing here and to be able to capitalize on the unifying spirit that was highlighted during the most recent Pietown Gospel Music Festival.” Logan added, “We hope to see both the churched and un-churched this coming weekend, because we all can share in God’s Love.”

The weekend’s second Evangelist is Pastor David Buesinger. David was the founder of Word and Spirit Community Church on Humbert Road in Alton. David pastured Word and Spirit for 17 years from 1992 to 2009. During that time the church saw consistent growth and was able to construct a new 12,000 square foot worship center. Most recently, Pastor David has begun a new church in San Antonio, TX where he and his family reside.

Pastor Buesinger said, “I look forward to seeing many of our old friends from Word and Spirit and making new friends this weekend as we encounter God’s love together.”

In addition to the two Evangelists, the weekend is going to be filled with great praise music and testimonies from special guests who have also been invited to participate in the weekend event. Pastor Pate remarked, “I’m expecting an amazing story from Ethan Rinella from Greenville, IL who was a part of an educational mission trip to New Zealand this past school year.” Two other guests will also be sharing their personal stories of the amazing love and grace of God even present during life’s struggles.

The Main Street Revival is open to all in the community and promises to lift the spirits of all who attend. If you need any additional information about the upcoming Revival, you may contact Pastor Pate at the church by calling 618-462-2495. Handicapped and surface parking are plentiful at the Main Street campus at 1400 Main Street in Alton. If you would like more information about the church and its ministries, you can find it on their website at www.mainstreetumc.net.

