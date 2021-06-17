ALTON - Main Street UMC will be hosting its annual Vacation Bible School, Rainforest Explorers, open to the community from July 19-23, 2021 at the church located at 1400 Main Street in Upper Alton. VBS will take place each evening from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m.

Main Street UMC is back to full capacity after a year of COVID restrictions. One of the first major events since entering Phase 5 will be to host its annual VBS program. The theme this year is Rainforest Explorers, where the kids will learn about the tools they have to help guide them on their faith journey of following Christ. Kids will journey through the rainforest with stops at the “Riverside Storytellers Hut”, the “Marketplace Crafts”, participate in “Explorer Training Games”, and eat snacks in the “Mess Hall”. One of the kid’s favorite volunteers, Miss Lisa said, “I’m excited to see all the kids together again, eat good snacks, learn about Jesus, and enjoy all the fun activities in store!”

We recognize COVID restrictions have been lifted for vaccinated adults. We are still encouraging the wearing of masks and keeping safe social distances for all students and volunteers. We share the best safety practices for the most vulnerable around us, our kids, until all can be vaccinated.

Article continues after sponsor message

Beginning in September, students can also join the Kids+ and Middle+ programs (formerly Crusaders and 412) on Wednesday evenings from 6-8pm for elementary and middle school youth. Students and volunteers can go to the VBS registration page at vbsmate.com/mainstumc.

For more information about any of our upcoming programs, please contact Pastor Kyle at kyle@mainstreetumc.net. For general church information, contact Main Street UMC at 618.462.2495, info@mainstreetumc.net, www.mainstreetumc.net, Rev Kyle at 618.960.3086 or by e-mail at kyle@mainstreetumc.net.

More like this: