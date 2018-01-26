WEST CENTRAL 54, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 52 (OT): Madison Webb scored 26 points for Father McGivney Catholic as the Griffins fell to West Central 54-52 in overtime in a consolation semifinal game of the Carrollton Invitational Thursday evening. The Griffs fell to 9-13 on the season, while West Central improved to 14-11.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

West Central will play the winner of tonight's Metro East Lutheran-Greenfield-Northwestern game for the consolation title at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Father McGivney Catholic girls host First Baptist Academy at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 29, at McGivney.

More like this:

Sep 22, 2023 - Thursday Sports Roundup: Tigers Capture Another Girls Tennis Match, McGivney Tops Explorers In Soccer

4 days ago - Weekend Sports Roundup: Alton Boys Soccer Notches Another Win, Kahoks, CM, Take Soccer Victories

Sep 8, 2023 - Thursday Sports Roundup: Oller Has 9 Kills, Henke 8 Points, Griffins Top Christ Our Rock, Tigers Lewis Wins Golf Title, Ottwell Is Medalist

Today - Edwardsville Travels To Belleville East, Alton Hosts East Side, Collinsville Plays At Marion In Week Seven Football Fixtures

Sep 29, 2023 - Thursday Sports Round-Up: McGivney Soccer Wins Fifth Straight; Roxana Drops conference Volleyball Game

 