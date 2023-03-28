GRANITE CITY - The Lady Warriors girl's soccer team is off to a great 4-0 start to this season. A big part of those results is the team's three captains, including junior Madison Vasiloff.

She's scored six goals through the first four games of the season including a hat trick last Saturday against Althoff Catholic in a 3-1 win and a stellar strike against the Triad Knights in a 4-1 triumph.

Madison is a Stillwater Senior Living Athlete of the Month for Granite City.

She hit a half-volley Monday night against Triad from about 20 yards out that flew into the upper left corner to put a bow on what was a great all-around performance against the Knights.

"I was just hoping it would go in," she said about the captivating goal.

These results don't come as a surprise to Vasiloff.

“Absolutely not,” she said when asked about being surprised at all. “The girls from the very beginning have been super excited to start the season. We have a big senior class, so everyone’s excited about that, the environment is just great.”

"I think with the team, we've been great. We all work super hard and work together. The intensity is really easy to pick up with, it's fun."

Someone else who isn't surprised is Granite City head coach Ken Prazma with Vasiloff's early success.

"Maddie is a very special young lady. As a junior, she's probably playing her best soccer right now, six goals in four games, and I knew she had it in her," he said.

"She doesn't ever want to come off the field, and I think she already knows how special she is. She's just strong, can hit it with both feet, and is just a special young lady when she gets around the goal," Prazma added.

Vasiloff, who's already committed to Lindenwood as a junior, says her team is hungry.

"We want to win everything. We want to win state, we want to win all of it. Saturday, we play O'Fallon, they're next."

The Warriors host Breese Central on Thursday, March 30, at 5 p.m. before heading over to O'Fallon for a big-time matchup with the Panthers beginning at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

