IHSA CLASS 1A MOUNT OLIVE REGIONAL FINAL

MADISON 62, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 55: Cameron Jameson had 18 points for Madison as the Trojans eliminated Metro East Lutheran 62-55 in Friday's IHSA Class 1A Mount Olive Regional final. The Trojans advanced to net week's North Greene Sectional in White Hall, where they will meet New Berlin, 50-47 winners over host Jacksonville Routt in the Routt Regional final Friday night.

That game is set for 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the other semifinal pitting Okawville against Winchester's West Central coop at 7 p.m. Wednesday; the Cougars eliminated the Spartans 49-37 in the Raymond-Lincolnwood Regional final Friday. The sectional final is set for 7 p.m. March 2, with the winner going to the Jacksonville Super-Sectional at 7 p.m. March 6 at the Jacksonville Bowl against the Abdington-Avon Sectional champion.

Larry Harris and Jonah Ogden each had 18 points to pace the Knights, who were eliminated at 15-17; Kenyan Stanley and Kendall Kennedy each had 17 points for Madison, who advanced to the sectional at 14-18.

