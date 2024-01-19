EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County’s Cross-River Crime Task Force has earned a prestigious Unit Award from the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission and the Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association. Members of the Cross-River Crime Task Force received Unit Award plaques and were honored during the annual awards banquet of SILEC and SIPCA. The banquet was held Thursday, Jan. 18, in Fairview Heights.

“The members of the Task Force are truly deserving of this recognition,” said Granite City Police Chief Nick Novacich, who serves as commander of the Cross-River Crime Task Force. “Their tireless efforts, their dedication and their expertise have made this unit a success. As a result, the Cross-River Crime Task Force is having a genuine impact – making our communities and neighborhoods safer for everyone.”

Established in 2021, the Cross-River Crime Task Force is comprised of select officers from law enforcement agencies across Madison County. The Task Force uses saturation patrols and technology, such as data from license-plate readers, to both deter criminal activity and apprehend offenders.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, who was instrumental in the formation of the Cross-River Crime Task Force, said: “I appreciate SILEC and SIPCA for recognizing the effectiveness of the Task Force. The members of the Cross-River Crime Task Force have developed a smart strategy and action plan for keeping Madison County safe.” Madison County Sheriff Jeff Connor nominated the Cross-River Crime Task Force for the Unit Award.

The Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission serves St. Clair, Madison, Monroe, Randolph, Bond, Clinton and Washington counties.

The purpose of the Southwestern Illinois Law Enforcement Commission is to improve and strengthen local law enforcement; to encourage research and development directed toward new and improved methods for the prevention and reduction of crime and the detection and apprehension of criminals. The Southern Illinois Police Chiefs Association serves the region through a consortium of chief executive police leadership and partners. SIPCA’s purpose is to provide an opportunity for the region’s law enforcement executives to exchange information, foster cooperation and devise the means for planning and promoting programs and ideas for more effective policing.

