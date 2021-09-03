SPRINGFIELD – Madison County's COVID-19 positivity rate dipped to 6.68 percent average over seven days this week, down from recent weeks.

The positivity rate in other areas in the region are as follows: Calhoun County, 5.56 percent, Macoupin County 6.42 percent, Jersey 7.53 percent and St. Clair County at 8.44 percent. Greene County had the highest positivity rate of 9.0 percent. Madison County has had 35,666 COVID-19 cases and 559 deaths, including a male in his 50s on Thursday. On Thursday, there were 104 new COVID-19 cases in Madison County.

Macoupin County has recorded 267 COVID-19 deaths, while Jersey stands at 52. Greene County also has 103 active COVID-19 cases and 54 deaths to date.

The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total tests from August 27-September 2, 2021 is 5.0%. The preliminary seven-day statewide test positivity from August 27-September 2, 2021 is 5.4%.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today reported 30,319 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 178 additional deaths since reporting last Friday, August 27, 2021.

Article continues after sponsor message

The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive for the COVID-19 virus of those overall who have been tested.

More than 78% of Illinois adults have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose and more than 61% of Illinois adults are fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 1,538,324 cases, including 24,067 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Since reporting on Friday, August 27, 2021, laboratories have reported 609,585 specimens for a total of 29,177,890. As of last night, 2,286 individuals in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 551 patients were in the ICU and 302 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

A total of 14,005,857 vaccines have been administered in Illinois as of last midnight. The seven-day rolling average of vaccines administered daily is 26,431 doses. Since reporting on Friday, August 27, 2021, 185,014 doses were reported administered in Illinois.

*All data are provisional and will change. Additional information and COVID-19 data can be found at http://www.dph.illinois.gov/ covid19.

Vaccination is the key to ending this pandemic. To find a COVID-19 vaccination location near you, go to www.vaccines.gov.

More like this: