EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler, CPA, is set to hold the county’s annual Tax Sale next month.

Prenzler said certified letters for unpaid taxes were recently mailed. He said the letter serves as final notice prior to the annual sale, which will be held at 10 a.m., Feb. 23 at the Madison County Administration Building, 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

“We send certified letters as a reminder to people for their unpaid taxes,” Prenzler said. “This gives people time to pay before their names are published in a newspaper or before the taxes go to the Tax Sale.”

Property owners have until 4:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 20 to pay any delinquent taxes. Taxes that are not paid in full will be sold.

As required by state law, names of delinquent property owners are published in local newspapers.

Prenzler said in order for taxpayers’ names not to appear in a publication they must pay the delinquent amount by 4:30 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 28.

“We encourage people to check on an elderly family members and friends to make sure their taxes are paid,” he said.

To verify a payment status, taxpayers can call the Treasurer’s Office at 618-692-6260.

Prenzler said that he wants people to know that if their taxes are sold, it doesn’t automatically mean people will lose their homes.

“We auction delinquent taxes, not property,” he said.

If property owners do not redeem their taxes within two-and-half to three years from the date of the tax sale, the tax buyer can ask the court for the title to the property. If a person’s taxes are sold, please contact the Madison County Clerk’s Office at 618-692-6290 for more information on how to redeem taxes.

Prenzler said the average penalty interest rate during the past four years has been less than 4 percent.

Taxpayers have until Jan. 31 to make payments at collector banks and credit unions and until Feb. 9 to pay online. Beginning Feb. 10, all payments must be paid at the Treasurer’s Office.

For more information about the Tax Sale, please visit the Treasurer’s website at www.madcotreasurer.org or contact the office at 618-692-6260.

Media inquiries can contact Prenzler 618-692-7470 (618-514-2599 cell) for more information.

