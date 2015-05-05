The official Madison County website is now sporting a new look. After several months of extensive work on a new design, technological advancements and staff training, the new website was recently unveiled.

Madison County Chairman Alan J. Dunstan said the web site was designed to be informative and be as easy to use as possible for county residents. “The web site contains a wealth of information pertinent to Madison County. And, importantly, it is very easy to navigate the site. By using the search bar, which is strategically centered on the main page, visitors will be quickly directed to the information they are seeking.”

“We wanted a website that would not only reflect the transparency of Madison County government and satisfy the needs of our citizens, but a site which looks good and can be continually adjusted to meet the needs of the future,” Dunstan said. “It took a lot of hard work from all of our departments, particularly Timothy Renick, director of Information Technology (IT), and his staff , but we now have an enhanced web site that both the county and our residents can be proud of.”

The Madison County Board approved a $13,849 contract with Revize, an award-winning web design and hosting company, to redesign its web site. The contract was awarded following a fiscally responsible, competitive proposal process.

Article continues after sponsor message

County Administrator Joseph D. Parente said the work on the county web site entailed more than just a new look. “We created an entirely new web site that incorporates the latest technology and includes detailed information on the many services county government provides for the people of Madison County.”

While the Madison County website features a new look and convenient navigation, Parente said one thing that has not changed is the public’s access to thousands of documents and financial records. “Madison County is committed to transparency in government, ensuring accountability and keeping taxpayers informed regarding how their government operates and how their tax dollars are spent.”

One of the newest additions to the county’s online records is an interactive check register, initiated by Auditor Rick Faccin. The check register is a detailed listing of all expenditures made by Madison County. “Placement of the check register online is another example of the transparency of Madison County government,” Parente stated.

Because more people than ever are using cell phones and tablet computers to access the internet, the new Madison County web site has a responsive design to automatically fit the user’s device. The web site also features a traditional navigation bar, fly-out menus for the most frequently sought pages such as County Calendar, GIS & Mapping, and Agendas and Minutes. The right side of the home page is the social media sharing pane where users can share pages with friends or family through Facebook, Twitter and email. The county also has plans to establish a Facebook and Twitter presence to help keep county residents informed.

The new Madison County web site can be located at: www.co.madison.il.us.

More like this: