EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County vehicle thefts in recent months include one case of a high-speed police chase and two separate cases involving homeless individuals, according to county court documents.

Lee L. Harris IV, 42, of Collinsville, was charged with one count of offenses related to motor vehicles. Harris allegedly stole a Volkswagen Jetta from the Dollar General in Edwardsville on Feb. 11, 2024. A petition to deny his pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

“Victim reported seeing the defendant enter the vehicle and flee. Officers attempted a traffic stop, and the defendant fled at high speeds on Route 157. He was eventually apprehended in Collinsville, still in possession of the vehicle … He continues to elude law enforcement in a dangerous manner and poses an ongoing flight risk.”

The petition also states Harris is currently on bond from a case in Madison County last year, for which he reportedly failed to appear in court on Jan. 8, 2024. In this latest case presented by the Edwardsville Police Department, he faces a Class 2 felony, and was remanded to jail until his initial court appearance.

Krysta A. Tracy, 31, homeless, was charged by the Granite City Police Department with offenses relating to motor vehicles. Tracy reportedly possessed a 2012 Mazda that she was not legally entitled to the possession of on Jan. 21, 2024. She was charged with a Class 2 felony in the case from the Granite City Police Department and has since been released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Amon L. Wallace, 19, homeless, was charged by the Metro East Auto Theft division of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office with offenses related to motor vehicles on Jan. 15, 2024. Wallace allegedly possessed a 2018 Nissan Kicks while “knowing the vehicle to be stolen or converted,” according to court documents. Wallace faces a Class 2 felony and was released after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

