The first ever Celebrity Basketball Tournament, benefiting the Madison County Urban League (MCUL), will be held Saturday, June 1 at noon at the George C. Terry River Bend Arena at Lewis & Clark Community College in Godfrey, IL. Admission fee is $5.00 for adults and children five and under is free.

Local “celebrity” participants include Dr. Ed Hightower, Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame inductee and regular Big Ten and Big East referee. Also joining Dr. Hightower will be Dr. Dale Chapman, George Terry, Bishop Samuel White, Bobby Collins, Dr. Kenneth Spells, Ed Gray, Dr. Linda Chapman, Barry Macias and Deon Thomas.

The tournament will consist of Free Throw Shots, 3-Point Shots, Around the World and Local Celebrity HORSE Game. The event will conclude with a featured game between Lewis & Clark Community College Team and the All Regional Team.

Article continues after sponsor message

The registration donation for the MCUL Celebrity Basketball tournament is $500 per team. An individual can play in the Local Celebrity HORSE Game for a $100 donation. Local businesses are invited to sponsor a team or make a donation to the MCUL. Deadline for registration is Friday, May 24.

Proceeds from the event will benefit the Madison County Urban League on its mission to empower disadvantaged people. For more information on the event or to participate or purchase tickets, call 618 - 463-1906.





About Madison County Urban League

The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for over 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation’s oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.

More like this: