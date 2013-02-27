On Thursday, March 28, 2013, the Madison County Urban League (MCUL) will be hosting its 36th annual dinner, themed "Educate! Empower! Thrive!" This cosmopolitan event takes place at the Lewis & Clark Community College - The Commons, generating support for Urban League programs such as Housing, Employment, Economic Inclusion and more.

"As we venture into the future, our expectations and hopes for the youth of this community remain steadfast," says Brenda Walker McCain, President and CEO. "Intelligent, passionate and proud young people are essential to the successful development of Madison County and we would like to recognize and promote their achievements and excellence."

As part of this annual celebration, MCUL will recognize those who have been instrumental in improving the lives of others through service and dedication to the community, and also pay tribute to emerging young leaders. Awards will include:

* Chairman's Award - Noted for participation in creating and promoting education and youth empowerment in Madison County.

* Empowered Youth - Noted for exceptional involvement through volunteerism, philanthropy, academic achievement and a positive attitude.

* Outstanding Corporate Citizenship - Noted for commendable outreach, employment, community partnerships and regional investment.

* Community Service - Recognition of excellence in the area of volunteer work that promotes the mission of the Madison County Urban League.

Article continues after sponsor message

Bob Wills will serve as our Master of Ceremonies. Entertainment featured this year is provided by Louis Michael Jazz Combo featuring Charles Glenn. The event will also include a formal dinner and silent auction.

Doors will open at 5:15 PM with a cocktail reception and silent auction. Tickets for the Annual Dinner are $65 per person or $500 per table of eight. Sponsorships and advertisements in the souvenir booklet are available. For more information about the 36th Annual Dinner, or to purchase tickets, call (618) 463-1906, Ext. 6.

About Madison County Urban League

The Madison County Urban League is a not for profit, community based organization providing service in our community for over 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of over 100 affiliates of this nation's oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.

More like this: