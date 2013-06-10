The Madison County Urban League welcomed the support of numerous community leaders and dedicated citizens at its inaugural "Celebrity Basketball Tournament" fundraiser Saturday, June 1.

The event raised funds to support the Madison County Urban League on its mission to empower disadvantaged people.

Urban League President Brenda Walker-McCain said the inaugural event was a success and the organization is looking forward to building the fundraiser in the future. "We were so pleased to have such a fantastic turnout in terms of sponsorship, players and those who just came to watch the tournament games," Walker-McCain said. "We heard a lot of positive feedback from everyone involved and are already making plans to grow this event in future years."

The celebrity tournament featured seven teams sponsored by area organizations, businesses and individuals. Each of the sponsored teams had five players who competed in basketball competitions such as a free-throw contest, three-point contest, around the world contest and a game of HORSE. The tournament ended with an official game featuring players and coaches from Lewis and Clark, who faced off against an all-region led by Andy Hightower.

Winners of the competitions included 100 Black Men of Alton as the 2013 Free Throw: The Alton Housing Authority as the Around the World Champions; Coalition of Concerned Citizens as the 2013 Three-Point Champions; and Travis Smith of the Alton Housing Authority as the 2013 Celebrity HORSE Champion. The All Region team won the featured game and included team members Bishop Sam White, Tim Simmons, Barry Macias, Larry Smith, Travis Smith, Kevin Caldwell and DeLarro Smith.

Walker-McCain thanked community leaders Bobby Collins Sr., Ed Gray, George Terry, Drs. Dale and Linda Chapman, Bishop Sam White, Karl Doucleff, Barry Macias, Dr. Russ Tepen, Eric Smith, Andy Hightower and many others who worked to support and put together the event.

"This event would not have been successful without the involvement of so many key community leaders," she said. "We want to thank them for helping us have a little fun as we work to further our mission in the community."

Team sponsors included the Alton Housing Authority, the Alton School District, Coalition of Concerned Citizens, Lewis and Clark Community College and 100 Black Men.

The Madison County Urban League is a not-for-profit, community based organization providing service in the community for more than 40 years. The Madison County Urban League is one of more than 100 affiliates of the nation's oldest and largest community-based movement dedicated to economic empowerment in order to elevate the standard of living in historically underserved urban communities. The mission of the Urban League is to encourage and empower communities in the pursuit of economic self-reliance, parity and civil rights.

For more information about the Madison County Urban League or future events call 618-463-1906.

