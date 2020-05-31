Madison County Urban League Cancels 43rd Annual Dinner Due to COVID-19
Nicole Lowe – Alton High School
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Jordyn Hamilton - Alton Middle School
Mary Jae Kirby - Civic Memorial High School
Sydney Malone – Edwardsville High School
Kirk Bradley - Liberty Middle School
Chase Chrenka - Lincoln Middle School
Kourtney Belford - Madison High School
Diego Butron – Marquette Catholic High School
Adam Coles – Roxana High School
Evan Wells – Roxana Junior High School
Jae Lynne Shotwell – Trimpe Middle School
Travion Withers – Venice Elementary School
The Community Service Awards and Chairman's Award will also be awarded during the annual celebration. Community Service honorees include Fire Chief Jesse Jemison, Kristie Baumgartner and TorHoerman Law will be recognized for their exemplary service to the community. The Chairman's Award honorees are Dr. Dale T. and Dr. Linda T. Chapman for their outstanding contribution and dedicated service in the field of education to the community.
More like this: