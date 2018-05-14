MADISON COUNTY - Recently several Madison County residents have encountered two common types of fraud.

Computer Scam -While on their computer a local resident encountered a pop-up window on their monitor which indicated their computer had been infected by a “Virus”. The pop-up window offered a solution and phone number to call for a “repair”. Upon calling the number the scammer requested an electronic check as payment for “services rendered”.

It was later determined the scammer through information provided in this incident was able to access the victim’s bank account.

Tip: Remember to never open suspect emails, pop-up windows, or visit suspicious web sites. Such internet activity may allow access to your personal information through vicious malware designed to steal your identity. Also, never provide personal information over the phone to others. Examples of such information includes your social security card, date of birth, and bank account numbers.

Phone Scam - A local resident was subjected to a grandparent scam recently. During the call, the grandparent was contacted by a person who identified himself as a prosecutor from New Jersey. The fraudster continued that the grandparent’s grandchild had been in an accident and needed money for issues which had arisen from the crash. This elaborate scam continued with follow-up calls from a fictitious bail-bondsmen and a person claiming to be the victim’s grandchild. Ultimately, the request was for cash payment to help the grandchild with legal fees to be sent via FedEx. This scam, and others like it, continue and escalate with continued requests for more and more money.

Tip: Grandparent scams are horrible and target their victims by striking at the very love and devotion all grandparents have for their grandchildren. Remember, neither the police nor a prosecutor/state’s attorney, will ever call you demanding money. Should you encounter a call like this asking for money please disconnect the call. If for some reason you are unsure as to the validity of the phone call please consider obtaining a call back phone number, disconnect the call, then immediately contact local police and your family. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and our local police partners will be able to guide you through this matter and ensure you are not taken advantage of.

If you haven’t yet, please take the time to share this message with those you care about. Have a conversation with your family about what to do should you find yourself in this situation.

By working together we can prevent our friends, family, and neighbors from falling victim to such crimes.

