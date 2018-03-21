EDWARDSVILLE – Through canvasing the entire area and Facebook sponsored posts, Chris Miller has secured a place on the Nov. 6, 2018, general election ballot as the Democratic candidate for Madison County Treasurer.

Miller, who described himself as “a lifelong Democrat,” was able to secure “more than enough votes” to make it to the November ballot, Madison County Clerk Debra Ming-Mendoza said early Wednesday afternoon. As of now, she said the votes have not been made official and write-ins have not been counted, but said Miller was able to receive more than the 448 write-in votes needed on Democrat primary ballots. He will now face-off against current Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser, who was appointed to the position after former Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler was elected to chair the Madison County Board.

Article continues after sponsor message

Both Chrises are graduates of the Roxana School District, and they grew up down the street from each other. Miller said in previous interviews with Riverbender.com, “No matter what happens, there will be a Fighting Shell in that office.”

Miller, who has years worth of experience as an entrepreneur in both for-profit and not-for-profit settings, said he will bring Progressive taxation to the county and will help people become more aware of county services and exemptions, like seniors who may be exempt from much of their property tax liabilities.

Upon hearing of his advancement to the next level in the early hours of Wednesday morning, Miller sent the following message to a reporter from Riverbender.com via Facebook Messenger:

“We’re going to let Debbie Ming-Mendoza and her incredible staff at the County Clerk’s office do their job certifying all of the results from today’s primaries,” said Miller early Wednesday morning, “but as I told my amazing group of supporters soon after the polls closed this evening, all indications are that their grassroots write-in campaign to get me on the ballot in November will likely have succeeded.”

More like this: