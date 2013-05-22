Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler, CPA, is scheduled to meet members of three communities next week to discuss Real Estate taxes and the changes with the office’s website.

On Monday, Prenzler will visit at 6:30 p.m. with the Roxana Village Board and 7 p.m. Wood River City Council to talk about property taxes and the various methods for paying taxes, which includes visiting www.madcotreasurer.org, paying in person or by mail. He is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. Tuesday night with the South Roxana Village Board.

Prenzler said he plans to visit with taxing districts throughout Madison County and inform the public about the role of the treasurer and increase communications between his office and the taxing districts.

“The goal of the treasurer’s office is to operate in an open, transparent and accountable manner,” Prenzler said. “I want to discuss issues and concerns elected officials, or others, may have and what we can do to help.”

The treasurer’s office mailed Mobile Home tax bills out this week. Anyone who is set to receive one and didn’t may contact the treasurer’s office at (618) 692-7478 or visit the treasurer’s website and search under “real estate tax bill lookup.”

