EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Treasurer Chris Slusser is reminding taxpayers that the last day to pay before the county’s annual delinquent tax sale is Friday- Feb. 16th.

“If you still have unpaid real estate taxes, the last day to pay will be Feb. 16th,” Slusser said. “Payment must be physically received in our office by that date. The Treasurer’s office is open for business from 8:30AM-4:30PM, Monday-Friday.”

On Tuesday, Feb. 20th Madison County will hold their annual delinquent tax sale which is responsible for collecting all past due taxes.

Property owners who did not receive a property tax bill should call the Treasurer’s Office. Per Illinois law, regardless of whether a tax bill is received or not, a taxpayer is still responsible for paying the property taxes.

