ALTON — Madison County Treasurer Kurt Prenzler is concerned with the actions of a U.S. Postal Service mail carrier and its possible impact to taxpayers.

The Postal Service Office of Inspector General sent a letter to Alton residents notifying them a substitute mail carrier confessed to dumping mail on Jan. 23.

“It is a concern when something like this happens,” Prenzler said. “We want to make sure property owners who may not have received a certified letter on delinquent taxes know the last day to pay before the tax sale.

All taxes must be paid, or received by mail, by 4:30 p.m., Feb. 19 at the Treasurer’s Office. The tax sale will be held at 10 a.m., Feb. 22.

The postal service send letters to mail customers apologizing for the action and warned them mail was lost during a 90 day period, which was the length of time the carrier was employed.

“If a taxpayer is concerned they didn’t receive their certified letter or if they mailed their payment and want to check and see if it was received should contact us,” Prenzler said.

For more information contact the Treasurer’s Office at (618) 692-6260.

