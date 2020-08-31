SPRINGFIELD – Madison County topped the 4,000-mark in positive COVID-19 cases on Sunday with 4,040 and 98 deaths, the Illinois Department of Public Health said on Monday.

There were 65 new cases of COVID-19 announced in Madison County on Sunday.

The positivity rate in the county has lowered but still remains at a high point on Sunday at 12.67 percent, with a three-day average of 11.54 percent. The seven-day average is 12.04 percent and the 10-day average is 11.28 percent.

The positivity rate is the percentage of all coronavirus tests performed that are actually positive, or: (positive tests)/(total tests) x 100 percent. This rating helps public health officials answer questions such as: What is the current level of COVID-19 transmission in the community and are we testing enough based on the number of people who are getting infected?

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) today announced 1,668 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, including 7 additional confirmed deaths.

The IDPH statewide synopsis of COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours is as follows:

Bureau County: 1 male 40s

Cook County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s

Lake County: 1 female 70s

Perry County: 1 male 90s

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 235,023 cases, including 8,026 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years.

This is a breakdown of the Total Positive COVID-19 Cases in Area Cities:



Granite City - 616 total positive COVID-19 cases

Alton - 586 total cases

Edwardsville - 510 total cases

Collinsville - 442 total cases

Fairview Heights - 348 total cases

Belleville - 331 total cases

Godfrey - 252 total cases

Article continues after sponsor message

Highland - 240 total cases

Troy - 180 total cases

Bethalto - 170 total cases

Jerseyville - 162 total cases

Wood River - 129 total cases

East St. Louis - 127 total cases

Maryville - 89 total cases

East Alton - 78 total cases

White Hall - 37 total cases

Grafton - 26 total cases

Greenfield - 10 total cases

Carrollton - 9 total cases

Hardin - 6 total cases

Area Counties - Total Positive COVID-19 Cases, Plus Deaths

St. Clair County - 5,264 total positive COVID-19 cases and 170 deaths

Macoupin County - 349 total cases and 3 deaths

Jersey County - 276 total cases and 6 deaths

Greene County - 115 total cases and 1 death

Calhoun County - 26 total cases and no deaths

For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

More like this: