SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health released the latest positive COVID-19 numbers and as of the Tuesday report, Madison County now has 2,702 total cases and 77 deaths.

Jersey County positive COVID-19 numbers have increased to 117 total cases and 2 deaths, Greene now has 59 cases, and Calhoun has 9 cases.

St. Clair County has 4,107 positive COVID-19 cases and 161 deaths.

From the Madison County Health Department website, the Madison County positivity rates released on Monday were as follows: 3-day, 9.72 percent, 7-day: 8.74 percent, 10-day: 7.88 percent. There were 51 new COVID-19 cases announced Monday in Madison County. Of the new cases on Monday, 13 were in their 20s and 12 in their 40s. Nine of the new cases of COVID-19 Monday in Madison County were in Highland, eight were in Collinsville, and 7 were in Granite City.

Granite City leads Madison County by a huge margin with 440 positive COVID-19 cases. Alton follows with 369 cases, Edwardsville is close to Alton with 366 cases. Collinsville has 296 COVID-19 cases; Glen Carbon has 176 cases. Troy has 142 cases, Highland has 128 cases, Bethalto has 98 cases, Madison has 79 cases, Wood River has 70 cases, East Alton has 43 cases, Venice has 27 cases, Maryville also has 27 cases, and Cottage Hills has 26 cases.

Macoupin County has 182 positive COVID-19 cases and 3 deaths.

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Tuesday announced 1,549 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 20 additional confirmed death.

The synopsis of deaths over Monday to Tuesday was as follows:

Adams County: 1 male 90s

Coles County: 1 male 80s

Cook County: 1 male 60s, 3 males 70s, 1 female 80s

DuPage County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 90s

Franklin County: 1 female 70s

Jackson County: 1 female 60s

Kankakee County: 1 male 60s

Lake County: 1 male 80s

Livingston County: 1 female 60s

Logan County: 1 male 70s

Peoria County: 1 female 90s

Perry County: 1 female 90s

Wayne County: 1 female 70s

Will County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 70s

IDPH Announces 1,319 New COVID-19 Cases On Monday

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Monday announced 1,319 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois, including 1 additional confirmed death. On Friday, IDPH announced 2,084 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

IDPH Says Illinois Nears 200,000 Total Positive COVID-19 Cases

Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 196,948 cases, including 7,657 deaths, in 102 counties in Illinois. The age of cases ranges from younger than one to older than 100 years. Within the past 24 hours, laboratories have reported 41,362 specimens for a total of 3,147,703. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of the total test from August 4 – August 10 is 4.1%. As of last night, 1,459 people in Illinois were reported to be in the hospital with COVID-19. Of those, 336 patients were in the ICU and 127 patients with COVID-19 were on ventilators.

Following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, IDPH is now reporting both confirmed and probable cases and deaths on its website. Reporting probable cases will help show the potential burden of COVID-19 illness and the efficacy of population-based non-pharmaceutical interventions. IDPH will update these data once a week.

*All data are provisional and will change. In order to rapidly report COVID-19 information to the public, data are being reported in real-time. Information is constantly being entered into an electronic system and the number of cases and deaths can change as additional information is gathered. For health questions about COVID-19, call the hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.

