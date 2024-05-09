Madison County To Provide Air Conditioning Units For Low-Income Households Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Community Development (MCCD) will provide window air conditioners for low-income households consisting of elderly, disabled and children 5 and younger. Households that received an air conditioner from Madison County Community Development within the last three years are not eligible. Article continues after sponsor message Connect with Riverbend Readers! Staff with the Community Services Block Grant (CSBG) are administering the program. Eligible households must be at or below 200 percent of the Federal Poverty Guidelines. To qualify for a window air conditioning unit: Household MUST reside in Madison County.

Each household/individual MUST complete an intake form.

MUST present a picture ID.

MUST provide Social Security cards for every household member

Each household member MUST provide GROSS income documentation for their ENTIRE household/family income for the past 30 days. Everyone over the age of 18 must provide income documentation.

Be 60 years or older OR suffer from a medical condition that can be relieved by air conditioning.

Those persons under 60 years of age MUST provide a letter from the applicant’s doctor containing a specific ailment a household member is suffering from OR have children in the household 5 or under regardless of an existing medical condition. Medical conditions may include asthma, COPD, emphysema, coronary disease and immediate terminal illness.

Each household MUST provide a current copy of their utility bill to prove that they have utilities, and do not have a back bill and are not in threat of disconnection. Utility bill MUST be less than $600.

Household MUST fall under the following income guidelines.