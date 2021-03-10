EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County will start accepting applications on Monday for its second round of CARES Act small business assistance.

“Madison County has identified relief funds to support small businesses hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, specifically local businesses with a commercial location in the county,” Madison County Community Development Director Dave Tanzyaus said.

The Coronavirus Aid Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act federal stimulus package funding is anticipated to be available until the end of the month. Madison County is providing financial support to qualified small businesses (businesses with 25 full time equivalent or fewer employees) that are negatively impacted by the COVID-19 due to orders to close or limit operations.

This program provides a maximum amount of $15,000 (amounts will vary depending on number of employees), zero percent forgivable loans are being offered to help offset/recover from the significant, temporary loss of revenue to these qualified businesses during this pandemic, and to assist businesses in retaining and paying employees.

“Even if a business received funding during the first round, they are eligible for the funding during second round, however businesses that received no funding will be prioritized,” Tanzyaus said.

Visit https://www.co.madison.il.us/departments/community_development/index.php to download an application, or email or call James Arnold at jparnold@co.madison.il.us,(618) 296-4247; or Sam Borders at ssborders@co.madison.il.us, 618-296-4391.

Applications are now available online. Applications can be submitted starting Monday, March 15, through Friday, March 19, 2021. Funds are expected to be available in late May.

No applications will be considered if received after the above referenced submission date. U.S. Postal Service or e-mail submissions are highly preferred at this time due to the effects of COVID-19, though alternative options are available.

All applications, regardless of submission type, must be received by the deadline to be considered. Incomplete applications will not be considered. Madison County reserves the right to reject any application submitted.

