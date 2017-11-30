EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County will hold a Bicentennial Flag Raising Ceremony on Monday at noon to kick-off the state’s 200th birthday celebration.

Madison County will join other Illinois counties and communities across the state in hosting the event. The ceremony will take place in the courtyard between the Administration Building and Courthouse at 157 N. Main St., Edwardsville.

Article continues after sponsor message

Illinois became the 21st state in the union on Dec. 3, 1818. The year-long celebration pays tribute to the people, places and things that are “Born, Built and Grown in Illinois” and are #IllinoisProud.

The bicentennial will showcase Illinois’ influence on American history and culture, achievement and invention, business and art.

Visit www.illinois200.com to find out more about the celebrations and events that will take place across the state during the next year.

Related Video: