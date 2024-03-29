EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man charged with deceiving an elderly person out of over $20,000 is just one of many Madison County theft cases, which also include money and other items stolen from Alton businesses, local Walmarts, and more.

Louis E. Johnson II, 45, of Alton, was charged with two counts of theft over $10,000 and one count of theft of property over $5,000 by deception from an elderly person. From about Sept. 18, 2021 to Oct. 14, 2022, Johnson allegedly committed “a series of acts” to knowingly obtain, by deception, over $20,000 from an elderly individual.

Johnson faces three Class 2 felonies for each charge in the case presented by the Highland Police Department. He was granted pretrial release after signing Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Laura E. McKeever, 24, of Alton, was charged with one count of theft after allegedly stealing over $10,000 worth of U.S. currency, jewelry, and stones from It’s Raining Zen in Alton on Jan. 4, 2024. She faces a Class 2 felony in the case from the Alton Police Department and was released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Blake A. Ennis, 35, of Wood River, was charged with one count of theft and one count of theft - second or subsequent offense. On Jan. 26, 2024, Ennis allegedly stole over $500 worth of U.S. currency, vape devices, and assorted products from Studio 420.

Ennis had previously been convicted of theft in Madison County in 2014. In his latest case, presented by the Alton Police Department, he faces a Class 3 felony for theft and a Class 4 felony for his second or subsequent offense. He has reportedly been granted pretrial release after signing a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Steven L. Monroe, 62, of Alton, was charged with stealing several items from the Lowe’s at 1619 Homer Adams Parkway in Alton. Monroe allegedly stole less than $300 worth of “glue, scissors, wood filler, hardware, and assorted merchandise” on Jan. 20, 2024, according to court documents.

Monroe was charged with one count of theft and one count of retail theft under $300, his second or subsequent such offense. Court documents state Monroe had previously been charged with retail theft in Madison County on Dec. 15, 2008.

The Alton Police Department presented the latest case against Monroe, in which he faces a Class 3 felony for theft and a Class 4 felony for his second/subsequent retail theft offense. Court documents indicate he was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Lautha V. Anderson Jr., 30, of St. Louis, and Allen C. Sims, 34, of St. Charles, were both charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing over $300 worth of “televisions and arcade games” from the Collinsville Walmart on Jan. 26, 2024.

Both Anderson and Sims face Class 3 felonies in their cases presented by the Collinsville Police Department. Court documents indicate both have since been released after signing Conditions of Pretrial Release Orders.

Mike G. Adams, 56, of Collinsville, was charged with one count of theft after allegedly stealing a generator worth over $500 from McDill’s Pub in Collinsville on Feb. 6, 2024. He faces a Class 3 felony in the case from the Collinsville Police Department and was released upon his signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

Anel Berisa, 27, of Gillespie, was charged with one count of retail theft over $300. Court documents filed on March 11, 2024 state Berisa stole “household items and various merchandise” with a combined value over $300 from the Godfrey Walmart on Feb. 17, 2024.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office presented the case against Berisa, in which she faces a Class 3 felony. Court documents indicate she was later released upon her signature of a Conditions of Pretrial Release Order.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

