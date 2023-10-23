

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County Chief Assessment Office (CCAO) will be working in Alton neighborhoods for the next several months to update its file for online property images.

Starting Thursday, Oct. 26, staff from the CCAO will be taking street-view photographs of residential and commercial properties. The county is assisting Alton Township Assessor Sheryl Beilsmith in getting online with the county’s tax assessment system — DEVNET.

Alton is the last township to come online with the county’s system.

“We are excited to be able to provide Alton Township with help to bring them online with the rest of the county,” Chief County Assessor Denise Shores said.

Shores said that once completed, taxpayers would be able to view their full assessment information online, and if they need help, they will be able to not only call Alton Township, but also the county.

The photo project is expected to continue into early 2025. For more information contact the Alton Township Assessor’s Office at (618) 462-0671.

