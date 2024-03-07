EDWARDSVILLE — As summer approaches, Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine is reminding college students and law school students that the State’s Attorney’s Office offers valuable internship experiences.

“An internship at the State’s Attorney’s Office is an enriching and beneficial experience. For upper-level students, an internship even offers the opportunity to prosecute cases in a courtroom, under the guidance of one of our prosecutors,” Haine said. “Many of our interns, after completing law school, have returned to the State’s Attorney’s Office to enjoy rewarding careers as prosecutors.”

Internships are available for undergrads, with preference given to applicants who are considering law school or a career in a related field of criminal justice. For students who are currently in law school, there are two types of internships available: a research internship and a Rule 711 internship. A research internship is available to students who have completed up to half of their hourly credits required for graduation from law school. These interns assist in researching questions of law. They also assist in the preparation of files and assist prosecutors in court.

A Rule 711 internship, which gets iits name from Illinois Supreme Court Rule 711, is available to students who have completed at least half of the hourly credits required for graduation from law school. These interns prosecute cases and interact with judges, defense attorneys, police officers, victims and defendants. They handle traffic and misdemeanor cases while under the supervision of a licensed attorney from the State’s Attorney’s Office. “Interns at the State’s Attorney’s Office assist with a wide variety of duties, ranging from trial prep to drafting legal pleadings,” Haine said. “Plus, there’s the satisfaction from knowing that you played a helpful role in our Criminal Justice System.”

Interns are eligible to receive both class credit and hourly compensation. Call (618) 692-6280 or www.madcosao.gov Information about the internships is available at the State’s Attorney’s Office’s website, https://www.madisoncountyil.gov/

