Casey J. RenardSOUTH ROXANA - The South Roxana Police Department had a complaint of aggravated home repair fraud involving a senior citizen and the Madison County State's Attorney's office has issued a felony warrant for the person's arrest.

On Feb. 2, 2018, the South Roxana Police received the complaint that said an 82-year-old citizen allegedly entered into a contract with a Caseyville resident Casey Renard to trim some trees for the resident. Renard allegedly used the company name of All-Pro Paving out of Collinsville Illinois.

The senior provided Renard with $250 cash as a down payment. South Roxana Police report Renard took the money and never returned to perform the work.

If anyone else has had a similar situation involving Casey Renard please contact your local police department to inform them of the problem.

The Madison County States Attorney's Office issued a felony aggravated home repair fraud warrant with a bond set at $60,000. Renard is not in custody at this time.

