EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County State's Attorney Office and Madison County Sheriff's Office today announced that Blake A. Jones, 18, of the 8200 block of Renken Road in Worden, has been charged with numerous offenses in relation to the deaths of the Cafazza family in a tragic crash August 13, 2021.

As a result of the thorough investigation, the case was presented to the Madison County State’s Attorney's office who charged the following subject:

Blake A. Jones

Male 18 Years of Age

8200 Block Renken Rd., Worden, IL

He was charged with the following offenses:

Count I - Aggravated Driving With a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Count II - Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Count III - Aggravated Driving With a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Count IV - Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Count V - Aggravated Driving With a Blood Alcohol Level of .08 or More Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Count VI - Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol Resulting in Death (Class 2 Enhanced (3-14 years))

Count VII - Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony)

Count VIII - Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony)

Count IX - Reckless Homicide (Class 3 Felony)

The bond was set at $1,000,000.00 by the Honorable Judge Ron Slemer.

At approximately 7:43 p.m. on August 13, 2021, the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a call about a serious vehicle accident at the intersection of Bethalto Road and McCoy Road outside the city limits of Bethalto near the Fosterburg area. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded along with ambulance and rescue personnel. It was determined to be a two-car accident.

One of the vehicles was occupied by three individuals later identified by the Madison County Coroner’s Office as:

John A. Cafazza 55 YOA

White/Male

Bethalto, Illinois

And

Melissa R. Cafazza 52 YOA

White/Female

Bethalto, Illinois

And

Dominic J. Cafazza 12 YOA

White/Male

Bethalto, Illinois.

John, Melissa, and Dominic Cafazza were pronounced dead at the scene. The other driver and sole occupant of the second vehicle was taken to a St. Louis area hospital and was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and later released.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office worked with the accident reconstruction team, the Madison County Coroner’s office, and the Illinois State Police crime lab. Based on the aforementioned reasons, this investigation took time and the family’s and public’s patience was appreciated. Specifically, the toxicology, autopsy, and accident reconstruction investigations are conducted by other entities and it is imperative that our office works in conjunction with those offices and their findings are complete for accurate charging information.

Arrangements through the defendant’s legal counsel were made to turn himself into authorities today. Due to this being an ongoing investigation, no further information about the case will be released at this time. Additional charges on other subjects involved in the investigation may be forthcoming that are unrelated to the accident.

Madison County State’s Attorney Thomas Haine would also like to add “The loss of John, Melissa, and Dominic has been a terrible tragedy for the entire community,” Haine said. “Our office will work to ensure justice is served for the Cafazza family.

Our prayers and thoughts go out to the family members of the Cafazza family."

Should the public have any additional information please contact the Madison County Sheriff's Office investigative division at 618-692-0871 or the anonymous tip line at 618-296-3000

THE PUBLIC IS REMINDED THAT ALL ARRESTED PERSONS ARE ONLY ACCUSED OF THE CHARGES AGAINST THEM AND ARE PRESUMED INNOCENT UNLESS PROVEN GUILTY IN A COURT OF LAW.

- Major Jeff Connor

Chief Deputy, Madison County Sheriff’s Office

