Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine Files For Re-Election In 2024

We defended the rule of law by rejecting prosecutions in Madison County based on the Governor's COVID executive orders, which contained no legal basis to criminalize the free and lawful daily actions of our citizens. We restarted prosecutions after the COVID shutdown, secured convictions in major murder cases and thousands of other serious crimes, and expanded our Violent Crimes Unit. We set new records for felony prosecutions (4,320 in 2021 and 4,451 in 2022), swiftly reducing a backlog of cases. We started the Cross River Crime Task Force, which has now done dozens of deployments throughout our community, and seen participation by law enforcement across the region. Since this Task Force was started, car thefts are down 24% in Madison County while they continue to rise region-wide. We fought for the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens by challenging the constitutionality of the FOID card and the Assault Weapons Ban in the Illinois Supreme Court. We remained under budget every year. For more information, please go to www.tomhaine.com or go to Haine's Facebook page for more info: www.facebook.com/voteTomHaine.

Haine concluded. "As always, Eva and I (and our kids) cannot thank the citizens of Madison County enough for all their support. We love Madison County, and are honored to be in a position to help fight for a safer future for all our families." As background, Haine was born and raised in Alton, where he now lives with his wife Eva and their five children. He is a graduate of St. Mary's Grade School, Marquette Catholic High School, Princeton University, and Washington University School of Law. Prior to election as State's Attorney, Haine served as an active-duty Captain in the US Army JAG Corps working primarily as a JAG prosecutor with the 10th Mountain Division in Fort Drum, New York where he graduated from Air Assault School. "Our success has been a team effort," he said. "We have assembled a fantastic group of prosecutors and professionals in the State's Attorney's Office. I could not be prouder of all they have done to fight for victims of crime in our area." Haine thanked the entire State's Attorney's Office for their excellent work these past few years. Here are a few highlights of Haine's administration since taking office in 2020: "Thank you to all those who have supported our efforts to strengthen our justice system these past few years," said Haine. "We are proud of what we have accomplished in the fight against crime, but there is so much more we want to do. Our positive momentum needs to continue so our businesses, families, and neighborhoods can truly flourish in a safe environment. That is why I'm running for re-election: to keep justice working." ALTON: State's Attorney Tom Haine has filed for re-election in 2024, and will be running unopposed in the Republican primary.