EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons filed murder charges today against a St. Louis man in connection with the death of an inmate at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville.

Following an investigation by the Illinois State Police, charges were filed today against Terrence T. Lee (d.o.b. 5/24/1984) in connection with the death of John E. Newsome Sr. (d.o.b. 8/19/1954) at the Madison County Jail on Monday, July 18, 2016. Lee faces two counts of First Degree Murder (Class M Felony). Both the victim and the defendant were inmates at the jail.

Gibbons commended the excellent work of the Madison County Sherriff’s Department and the Illinois State Police for their quick response and thorough investigation of the incident. Gibbons also thanked his prosecutors from the Violent Crimes Unit, First Assistant Jennifer Mudge and Assistant State’s Attorney Rachelle Crowe, along with the Madison County Coroner’s Office for their tireless work that went into solving the case.

Maximum penalty for a murder conviction is 20-60 years in prison in which the defendant will be required to serve 100 percent of the sentence. Lee remains in custody at the Madison County Jail in Edwardsville where he is being held without bond.

These charges, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

