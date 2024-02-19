EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that replacement of the Intelligent Transportation System Message Board on southbound Interstate 55 between Illinois 143 and Interstate 270 will require lane closures starting, weather permitting, at 7 a.m., Monday, Feb. 19, 2024. One lane will always remain open. All lanes will reopen by 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 21.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

For IDOT District 8 updates, follow us on Twitter at @IDOTDistrict8 or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map on GettingAroundIllinois.com.