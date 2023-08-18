WOOD RIVER - An exciting day of golf at Belk Park saw the Metro-East Lutheran boy's golf team take the Madison County small schools title for the first time in 10 years.

Thanks to another blazing performance from Ryan Suhre, MEL as a team shot 302, beating out Father McGivney (320) and Marquette (327).

Ryan Suhre shot the best on the day, for small schools, with a 1-under par 71. His brother Drew finished third with a 1-over 73. Gavin White fired a 74 for fourth place while Jacob Kober had an 84 for the Knights.

Ryan, coming off a phenomenal 4-under par 68 on Monday, a score that won him the Hickory Stick Invitational at Belk Park, kept that momentum going.

McGivney's score of 320 was a program best and they were led by Joey Hyten's even-par 72. Drew Kleinheider shot 81, good enough for seventh. Riley Knobeloch (83), Bradley Goodwin (84), and Dominic Zamarione (84) all finished inside the top-10.

As for the Explorers, three earned top-10 medals. Sean Williams shot a 78 followed by Mike Wilson (80) and Tyler Morelli (84).

