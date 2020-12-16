COLLINSVILLE - A Granite City man has been charged with Attempted First Degree Murder and other charges after an incident at the BP Gas Station in Collinsville.

At 2:54 a.m. on November 25, 2020, the Madison County Sheriff's Office received a call of shots fired at the BP Gas Station located on the 8400 block of Collinsville Road in Collinsville. Deputies arrived and secured the scene.

Deputies were able to determine that an individual had sustained a gunshot wound. The victim was assessed for injuries at the scene which were non-life-threatening injuries and he sought medical treatment on his own. For the privacy of the victim, no additional details will be made available other than it was an adult male who is not a Madison County resident. There appeared to be no clear connection between the offender and the victim.

An investigation ensued. Madison County detectives worked in conjunction with the Granite City Police Department who had developed information on a suspect responsible for the shooting. During the course of the investigation, sufficient evidence and information were developed to arrest the individual and present charges to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office.

As a result on December 14, 2020, the Madison County State's Attorneys Office charged the following individual:

Brandon V. Arriaga

Hispanic Male

Age 25

3100 block of Rodger Ave.

Granite City IL 62040

with the following charges.

Count 1: Attempted First Degree Murder (Class X)

Count 2: Aggravated Battery with a Firearm (Class X)

Count 3: Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm (Class 1)

The bond was set at $250,000 by the Honorable Judge Ronald Slemer. The defendant is in custody where he awaits in lieu of bond at the Madison County Jail.

