(The last report issued by Illinois State Police on the officer-involved death and officer-involved shooting is below).

EDWARDSVILLE - Capt. Will Dimitroff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, said the Madison County officers involved Wednesday at the McKinley Bridge officer-involved shooting and officer-involved death were not injured. He confirmed, however, Madison County Sheriff's Office was present assisting the other agencies.

Brooklyn Police Officer Brian Pierce, Jr., 24, was the victim who was fatally struck by a red Dodge Charger at 3 a.m. Wednesday, August 4, 2021, while the McKinley Bridge was shut down for the OID investigation.

Capt. Dimitroff said the Madison County Sheriff’s office feels great empathy for the family of the fallen Brooklyn Police officer.

“The officer had been on the job a little over two years and was 24 years old,” he said. “It is a very tragic event.

"We are lucky no one else was injured.”

Madison County Sheriff's Office was on the scene at 3:49 a.m. with Illinois State Police and Brooklyn Police to assist in the OID investigation.

The last ISP report about the situation on Wednesday said: "At 3:49 a.m. Wednesday, a gray Kia Optima drove through the roadblock towards the crime scene at a high rate of speed. The Kia struck multiple police vehicles and nearly struck multiple officers. Preliminary reports indicate officers from the MCSD, and the BPD fired shots into the Kia and struck the driver. The Kia stopped after crashing into two ISP vehicles assisting with the investigation. All four occupants were taken into custody, including the driver, who was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries."

ISP described the beginning of the situation where the officer was struck by a vehicle with the following:

"At approximately 3 a.m. on Aug. 4, 2021, the ISP was requested by the BPD to assist with an officer-involved death. Preliminary reports indicate a Brooklyn Police Officer was fatally struck by a red Dodge Charger which was involved in a pursuit originating in Brooklyn. The BPD officer was struck by the Charger on the McKinley Bridge after deploying stop sticks. The Charger was later located, abandoned, in St. Louis, Missouri."

The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI) - Zone 6 is investigating an officer-involved death (OID) involving an officer from the Brooklyn Police Department (BPD) and an officer-involved shooting (OIS) which occurred while officers were investigating the OID.

Anyone with any information that would assist with the investigation should contact the Brooklyn Police Department at (618) 274-2198.

