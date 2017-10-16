The Madison County Sheriff’s Office would like to alert the public to a telephone scam which has recently been reported in our area. A caller identifying himself as a member of the sheriff’s office is calling citizens and telling them they have failed to report for jury duty.

The caller continues by stating a judge has issued a fine and bench warrant for their arrest. Next, the caller tells the person they must pay a large fine immediately or else they will be arrested.

They are then instructed to obtain a cashier’s check in order to pay the bogus fine. This scam is rather elaborate. The caller may provide a name of an actual deputy sheriff, or the name of an actual judge as being involved in the matter.

A phone number is provided for call back, and if one were to call the number, it would appear on face value to be a valid phone number. It has a voice prompter which sounds official and gives further direction to the caller.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department said should a person receive a call in this nature, remember it is a scam. The Madison County Sheriff’s Office, or any other police agency, will not call a citizen on the telephone demanding payment.

If you receive a similar call in the future remember, do not provide personal information over the telephone. Hang up, and call the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, or your local police department. If you have a question about jury duty in Madison County, Illinois, or if you need to speak with a Madison County Sheriff’s Deputy you can call both organizations at the below listed numbers.

Madison County Jury Commission

618-296-4392

Madison County Sheriff’s Office

Non-Emergency

(618) 692-6087

Main Dispatch

(618) 692-4433

