EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office is participating in the State of Illinois Sheriff's Association scholarship program and will award two selections in the amount of $500 this year.

The Illinois Sheriff's Association will be awarding more than $50,000 in college scholarships throughout the state.

The sheriff's office said there will be no restrictions on any applicant by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin.

The only restrictions that apply for applicants are:

Applicants must be a permanent Illinois resident and scholarships must be utilized at institutions of higher learning within the State of Illinois. Students must be enrolled as a full-time student during the 2018-2019 school year, excluding the summer session.

Applications are now available at the Madison County Sheriff's Office, 405 Randle St., Edwardsville, IL., 62025, between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday or on the following website: www.ilsheriff.org. Students must complete the application, answer the essay question, and return all documentation to the sheriff's office in their permanent county of residence by March 15, 2019.

