GODFREY - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is looking for suspects in an alleged car jacking of a 79-year-old woman’s vehicle at 9 p.m. Thursday.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office said two or three black males confronted the elderly woman in the 300 block of Canary Drive in Godfrey.

“They confronted her as she pulled into her garage and she said one of the males armed with a handgun ordered the victim out of the car and told her if she didn’t get out he would shoot her,” Madison County Sheriff’s Capt. Mike Dixon said. “All the suspects fled in the vehicle and it was last seen on Nightingale. The car, a 2006 Chevy Impala, maroon with Illinois registration of MEOW5 is still missing.”

The woman was not injured in the incident but was likely scared more than she ever has been in her life by those who confronted her in the garage, Dixon said. Dixon said the sheriff’s office views the incident as despicable to order a 79-year-old woman out of a vehicle and threaten to kill her. He said this type of crime involving a woman of that age is uncommon and the department wants to catch the suspects as soon as possible.

Dixon encouraged anyone with any information about the crime to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-4433 or the anonymous tip line at (618) 296-3000.

