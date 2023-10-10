EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has issued a congratulations to Deputy Kyle Doolen on his upcoming retirement.

Deputy Doolen, DSN 331, started his career in August of 2003 at the Madison County Sheriff's Office. He was a canine handler for 12 years with his first K9 in 2008, K9 Nero. In 2014, he patrolled the streets of Madison County with K9 Havoc up until 2020. He assisted numerous agencies with K9 Nero and K9 Havoc all throughout Madison County.

In 2008 Deputy Doolen was named “Deputy Sheriff of the Year” for the State of Illinois.

Deputy Doolen also received Medal of Valor and Medal of Honor in 2008.

He served as a Firearms Range Instructor from 2013 to 2023, assisting at the range twice a year for firearms qualifications.

"The citizens of Madison County and all of us at the Sheriff’s Office thank you for your dedication to the patrol division, K9 teams, and Madison County Sheriff’s Office Range," the sheriff's office said in a statement about Doolen's extraordinary career.

