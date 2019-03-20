EDWARDSVILLE - It seems these days the scams never stop and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office reports a common telephone scam has hit Madison County.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office received a call Tuesday from an area resident reporting a suspect called an area resident pretending to be a member of the Madison County Sheriff's Office, the Sheriff’s Office said.

“The caller told the resident that there was a warrant for her arrest for failing to appear for jury duty,” Capt. T. Mike Dixon of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office said. “The scammer requested the resident send him a cashiers check as bond, in lieu of an arrest. The resident recognized this as a scam, due to the fact that law enforcement will not call you to notify you of a warrant, and/or ask for you to post bond via a cashiers check, money order, or green dot prepaid cards.

“If you are truly wanted law enforcement will arrest you on the warrant and request bond once you are in custody, not while talking to you on the phone. Please do not fall for this scam, simply hang up. Even if the calling number is the same as the Sheriff's Office or your local police departments. These individuals are using a common phone number spoofing application to make it appear as if they are calling you from a police department phone number.”

Anyone who receives a phone call of this nature can contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at (618) 692-6087 for more information.

