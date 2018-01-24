EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's assistance in locating a missing Alton woman - Adria Jean Hatten.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Hatten, 39, of the 500 block of Stowell Street in Alton, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, in Wood River, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said today.

She is described as:

5"05, 150 lbs
Blonde hair, blue eyes
Cross tattoo on inside of left forearm

She was last observed wearing:

Article continues after sponsor message

An aqua colored V neck t-shirt
Blue jeans
Brown calve high high-heeled boots

Anyone with information regarding Adria Hatten or her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office Phone Numbers:

Non-Emergency
(618) 692-6087

Main Dispatch
(618) 692-4433

Anonymous Tip Line
(618)296-3000

More like this:

Sep 18, 2023 - Located Safe: Woman Last Seen In Dorsey Area Is Reported Missing/Endangered, But Is Found

Sep 12, 2023 - Clerk’s Office Celebrates Disability Voters Rights Week and Launches Ambassador Program  

3 days ago - Madison County Property Tax Bills Due Soon

Sep 19, 2023 - Haine: Multiple Lawsuits Filed By Dorman and Hulme Cost Taxpayers More Than $250,000 In Legal Fees

Sep 26, 2023 - Granite City Woman Charged with First-Degree Murder

 