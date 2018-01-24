Madison County Sheriff's Office issues alert for missing Alton woman
EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office has requested the public's assistance in locating a missing Alton woman - Adria Jean Hatten.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Hatten, 39, of the 500 block of Stowell Street in Alton, was last seen at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 21, in Wood River, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said today.
She is described as:
5"05, 150 lbs
Blonde hair, blue eyes
Cross tattoo on inside of left forearm
She was last observed wearing:
An aqua colored V neck t-shirt
Blue jeans
Brown calve high high-heeled boots
Anyone with information regarding Adria Hatten or her whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office Phone Numbers:
Non-Emergency
(618) 692-6087
Main Dispatch
(618) 692-4433
Anonymous Tip Line
(618)296-3000
More like this: