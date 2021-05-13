BETHALTO - The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal motorcycle crash occurred Thursday morning at Moreland Road in the Bethalto vicinity.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the report came into them at 9:19 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, and they immediately responded.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The sheriff's office could not yet provide any more details about the crash and said the next-of-kin had not been notified. The sheriff's office said it had continue with the investigation before any other information could be released.

More to come.

More like this:

Dec 28, 2023 - Batchtown Woman Faces Wide Variety Of Charges After Disturbance Report To Calhoun Sheriff's Office

Dec 18, 2023 - Medora and Jerseyville Pair Face Drug-Related Charges In Calhoun County

Dec 6, 2023 - Woman Faces Methamphetamine Charges In Calhoun County

Dec 6, 2023 - Greenfield Woman Charged With Possession Of Stolen Motor Vehicle (Theft Over $10,000)

Dec 19, 2023 - Man Arrested On Aggravated Battery Charge In Calhoun County

 