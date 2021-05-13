Madison County Sheriff's Office Investigates Fatal Motorcycle Crash On Thursday
BETHALTO - The Madison County Sheriff's Office reports a fatal motorcycle crash occurred Thursday morning at Moreland Road in the Bethalto vicinity.
The Madison County Sheriff's Office said the report came into them at 9:19 a.m. Thursday, May 13, 2021, and they immediately responded.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
The sheriff's office could not yet provide any more details about the crash and said the next-of-kin had not been notified. The sheriff's office said it had continue with the investigation before any other information could be released.
More to come.
More like this: