The Madison County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido announced on Tuesday morning, Nov. 21, 2023, that Amanda Cunningham, 36, who had been reported missing had been located and was safe and sound.

Cunningham was determined missing on Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, and has not been heard from since, her family said this morning, Monday, Nov. 20, 2023.

Article continues after sponsor message

Pulido thanked everyone for their assistance in the matter.

The family and sheriff's office had been searching for the woman who had been missing since last Friday.