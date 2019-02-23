EDWARDSVILLE - The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it had fielded several calls on Friday from concerned parents or grandparents advising them their son or daughter was in custody at the Sheriff's Office and they could post bond over the phone. Madison County Sheriff's Office officials stressed that this is a scam phone call.

"There are phone calls being made to various parents advising that their son/daughter is in the Madison County Jail," the sheriff's office said. "The person called is given a couple of phone numbers to post bond over the phone for the person in jail. The Madison County Jail will never take bond money over the phone. If someone calls you asking for money or your credit card number, you need to hang up on them or tell them NO!"

