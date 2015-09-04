EDWARDSVILLE – The Madison County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement authorities are seeking additional information from potential victims about a man charged with two felony counts of Residential Burglary on Thursday.

The man, John R.D. Nowlin, 21, of the 300 block of North Center Street in East Alton, was the person charged. Madison County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson Lt. Kris Tharp said the sheriff’s department believes there are other victims in the East Alton-Rosewood Heights area of Nowlin and want to learn more about it.

“We suspect he victimized a lot of vulnerable people,” Tharp said. “We have his photo out at a lot of places. We think he predominately hit areas near Airline Drive in East Alton on both sides, targeting 75-95-year-old people. This is really despicable. He is presently in custody, but we don’t want him to get out and have more of this happen.”

Tharp said it is suspected Nowlin also hit areas behind Airliner Bar and Grill on West Airline Drive in East Alton.

“He would say he was going to mow grass or pull weeds, then he would ask for a cold drink of water and used the restroom,” Tharp said of Nowlin’s method of getting into people’s homes. “It is very disturbing to the victims. We are hoping people in our communities will stand up and let us hold him accountable, so he doesn’t do this again.”

On July 29, 2015, the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from an elderly resident residing in the 900 block of West Airwood Drive, East Alton. The caller reported they had been the victim of theft. Specifically, the victim reported being approached by Nowlin who had been going door to door in the neighborhood soliciting to mow lawns and do menial hard work for money. The victim allowed Nowlin to do yard work. While at the residence authorities said they believe Nowlin entered the home unbeknownst to the resident and stole money from the homeowner.

Detectives with the sheriff’s office initiated an investigation and discovered Nowlin had victimized the original reporting party on numerous occasions. The burglaries occurred from June 2015 through August 2015 and involved Nowlin entering the home of the victim without the owner’s knowledge and stealing money.

Investigative efforts revealed Nowlin had victimized a second family in the Rosewood Heights area by entering their home and taking money during the same time period as noted above.

Madison County Sheriff’s Office investigators believe Nowlin has victimized other residents in the area who have yet to contact authorities to report the thefts.

The sheriff’s office strongly encourages anyone who has information about this investigation or those who have fallen victim to Nowlin to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office to file a report. If victims won’t come forward, the sheriff’s department recommends others, even neighbors, who know of the situations report it.

Nowlin was arrested on Sept. 1, 2015, without incident in East Alton, Illinois. Nowlin was remanded to the Madison County Jail pending a formal review of facts by the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The warrant and information on Nowlin was signed by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder. Bond was set at $200,000.

To contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department with any information, here are the contact numbers:

Main Dispatch: (618) 692-4433

Anonymous Tip-Line: (618) 296-3000

Investigation: (618) 692-0871

