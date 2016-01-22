The following subjects were charged today in Madison County Circuit Court with five separate felony counts of burglary: Logan J. Brave, 20, of Highland, Nicholas J. Kernan, 20, Highland, and Trevor A. Harrison, 21, Highland.

On January 21, 2016, at approximately 3:14 a.m. the Madison County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 3400 block of Highron Drive, in rural Highland in reference to a home owner interrupting subjects burglarizing his vehicle. The home owner told deputies he confronted the suspects, who fled the scene on foot.

Deputy’s determined more than a dozen vehicles were burglarized in the area, and at least one home’s garage was entered, where the suspect(s) stole frozen food from a freezer. Items stolen from the vehicles included U.S. Currency, a purse, cigarettes and other miscellaneous articles.

During the initial investigative efforts, deputies located a suspicious pickup truck parked in the area near the burglaries. Deputies linked the truck to Logan Brave, who agreed to meet with them. Deputies ultimately linked Brave to the burglaries and took him into custody. Deputies also linked two of Brave’s associates, Nicholas Kernan, and Trevor Harrison, to the burglaries. Investigators with the sheriff’s office located Kernan and Harrison later that morning. All three subjects were ultimately detained in the Madison County Jail, pending a formal presentation of facts to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The criminal informations and arrest warrants were issued by the Honorable Judge Neil Schroeder, who set bond at $100,000.00, on each defendant. All three remain in the custody of the Madison County Jail at this time.

