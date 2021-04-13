MADISON COUNTY - Major Jeff Connor, the Chief Deputy Sheriff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, is officially announcing he is pursuing the office of Madison County Sheriff in the 2022 election.

Major Connor will be running as a Republican candidate. Major Connor said, “after much heartfelt consideration with my wife (Elizabeth), family, and friends, I want to serve as your next Sheriff of Madison County.”

Major Connor began his law enforcement career 35 years ago after becoming a Granite City Police Department officer. Major Connor said, “With 35 years of experience in law enforcement and a lifelong resident of Madison County, I believe I am the best qualified and a highly-skilled candidate for this elected office.” Major Connor said he wants to serve Madison County with “Experience, Dedication, Transparency”.

In addition to being the current Chief Deputy of Madison County, Major Connor is the Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He holds a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Lindenwood University. In 2011, Major Connor was selected to attend the FBI National Academy, Session #244, at the FBI campus in Quantico, VA. Major Connor said: “one of the many valuable lessons that I learned from my FBI National Academy experience was the importance of interagency cooperation and collaboration.”

If selected in the next election by the voters, Major Connor stated, “It would be an honor and a privilege to lead the Madison County Sheriff’s Office into the future as your Sheriff."

Personal:

Married (37 years) with 3 children and 5 grandchildren

Lifelong resident of Madison County

Graduated from Granite City High school in 1980

Member and Deacon of Calvary Life Church, Granite City

Former Board Member of the Coordinated Youth and Human Services

Experience:

Granite City Police Department 1986-2014

Patrolman 1986-1989

Investigations 1989-1996

Patrol Sergeant 1997-1999

Patrol Lieutenant 1999-2002

Investigations Lieutenant 2002-2003

Investigations Captain 2003-2005

Assistant Chief of Police 2005-2014

Madison County Sheriff’s Office 2014-Present

Chief Deputy Sheriff Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis 1990-Present

Investigator 1990-2005

Report Officer Supervisor 2005-2007

Deputy Commander 2007-2013

Chief Deputy Commander 2013-2020

Commander 2020-Present

Major Connor has Commanded 25 Major Case Squad investigations.

Education:

Belleville Police Academy session #37 in 1986

Associates Degree in Administration of Justice from Belleville Area College (SWIC)

Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Sterling College

Master of Science in Criminal Justice Management from Lindenwood University

Graduate of the FBI National Academy, Quantico VA 2011 Session 244

Other Points of Interest for Major Connor:

Member of the Southern Illinois Police Association (SIPCA)

Member of the Illinois Police Association (IPA)

Member of the Madison County Police Association Member and previous speaker at the International Homicide Investigators Association (IHIA)

A previous speaker at the Crimes Against Women Conference in Dallas TX

A previous speaker at the Medicolegal Death Investigators Training at SLU (Dr. Mary Case)

Teacher at the Belleville Police Academy for nearly 8 years (Teaching Criminal Law)

Key Issues:

Protect the Constitutional Rights of our Citizens

Pro 2nd Amendment rights

Enhance community relations with business and neighborhood watch programs

Work diligently to reduce any unnecessary spending

Continue the Youth Academy to better serve and prepare our youth

Establish a Sheriff’s Academy for Adult Madison County residents. Continue to work with local leaders and the Leadership Council of Madison County for the “Making Madison County a better place for citizens.”

Continue to work with local leaders to increase recruitment of minorities in law enforcement

