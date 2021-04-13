Madison County Sheriff Office Chief Deputy Announces Run For Sheriff
MADISON COUNTY - Major Jeff Connor, the Chief Deputy Sheriff of the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, is officially announcing he is pursuing the office of Madison County Sheriff in the 2022 election.
Major Connor will be running as a Republican candidate. Major Connor said, “after much heartfelt consideration with my wife (Elizabeth), family, and friends, I want to serve as your next Sheriff of Madison County.”
Major Connor began his law enforcement career 35 years ago after becoming a Granite City Police Department officer. Major Connor said, “With 35 years of experience in law enforcement and a lifelong resident of Madison County, I believe I am the best qualified and a highly-skilled candidate for this elected office.” Major Connor said he wants to serve Madison County with “Experience, Dedication, Transparency”.
In addition to being the current Chief Deputy of Madison County, Major Connor is the Commander of the Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis. He holds a Master of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from Lindenwood University. In 2011, Major Connor was selected to attend the FBI National Academy, Session #244, at the FBI campus in Quantico, VA. Major Connor said: “one of the many valuable lessons that I learned from my FBI National Academy experience was the importance of interagency cooperation and collaboration.”
If selected in the next election by the voters, Major Connor stated, “It would be an honor and a privilege to lead the Madison County Sheriff’s Office into the future as your Sheriff."
Personal:
Married (37 years) with 3 children and 5 grandchildren
Lifelong resident of Madison County
Graduated from Granite City High school in 1980
Member and Deacon of Calvary Life Church, Granite City
Former Board Member of the Coordinated Youth and Human Services
Experience:
Granite City Police Department 1986-2014
Patrolman 1986-1989
Investigations 1989-1996
Patrol Sergeant 1997-1999
Patrol Lieutenant 1999-2002
Investigations Lieutenant 2002-2003
Investigations Captain 2003-2005
Assistant Chief of Police 2005-2014
Madison County Sheriff’s Office 2014-Present
Chief Deputy Sheriff Major Case Squad of Greater St. Louis 1990-Present
Investigator 1990-2005
Report Officer Supervisor 2005-2007
Deputy Commander 2007-2013
Chief Deputy Commander 2013-2020
Commander 2020-Present
Major Connor has Commanded 25 Major Case Squad investigations.
Education:
Belleville Police Academy session #37 in 1986
Associates Degree in Administration of Justice from Belleville Area College (SWIC)
Bachelor of Arts Degree in Criminal Justice from Sterling College
Master of Science in Criminal Justice Management from Lindenwood University
Graduate of the FBI National Academy, Quantico VA 2011 Session 244
Other Points of Interest for Major Connor:
Member of the Southern Illinois Police Association (SIPCA)
Member of the Illinois Police Association (IPA)
Member of the Madison County Police Association Member and previous speaker at the International Homicide Investigators Association (IHIA)
A previous speaker at the Crimes Against Women Conference in Dallas TX
A previous speaker at the Medicolegal Death Investigators Training at SLU (Dr. Mary Case)
Teacher at the Belleville Police Academy for nearly 8 years (Teaching Criminal Law)
Key Issues:
Protect the Constitutional Rights of our Citizens
Pro 2nd Amendment rights
Enhance community relations with business and neighborhood watch programs
Work diligently to reduce any unnecessary spending
Continue the Youth Academy to better serve and prepare our youth
Establish a Sheriff’s Academy for Adult Madison County residents. Continue to work with local leaders and the Leadership Council of Madison County for the “Making Madison County a better place for citizens.”
Continue to work with local leaders to increase recruitment of minorities in law enforcement
